UN unanimously backs US-Taliban peace deal for Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The United States has won unanimous U.N. Security Council backing for the ambitious peace deal it signed with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war and bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan. A U.S. draft resolution adopted Tuesday “welcomes the significant steps towards ending the war and opening the door to intra-Afghan negotiations” enabled by the U.S.-Taliban joint declaration signed Feb. 29. The resolution also welcomes the intention of all Afghan parties to pursue a political settlement and cease-fire. But claims to the presidency by Afghanistan’s rival leaders has thrown plans for intra-Afghan negotiations into chaos.