      Weather Alert

University of Alaska announces furloughs for top leaders

Apr 29, 2020 @ 4:39pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska systems says that top administrators, including President Jim Johnsen, will be subject to mandatory furloughs to help address budget issues. The system says the furloughs were put in place by Johnsen and will affect 166 people. That includes executives, senior administrators and faculty administrative leaders. Furloughs will range in length from eight to 10 days. Johnsen says additional cost-cutting measures will be considered. The university system says the last executive furloughs were in 2016.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!