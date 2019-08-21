      Weather Alert

University of Alaska regents cancel financial declaration

Aug 21, 2019 @ 11:43am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska Board of Regents has cancelled a declaration enabling it to take drastic financial steps in the face of budget cuts.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday that the regents voted 10-0 Tuesday to rescind a declaration of financial exigency made nearly a month ago.

The cancellation of the declaration will slow the speed of job cuts and program eliminations in the university system.

The declaration came after Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $130 million in state funds for the university in addition to a $5 million cut by the Legislature.

Dunleavy has agreed to the Legislature’s proposed $25 million university funding cut in the current fiscal year beginning July 1, with plans to cut another $45 million over the following two years.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

Recently Played

August 22nd, 2019
11:49am
Side Of A Bullet Nickelback
11:46am
Panic Attack The Glorious Sons
11:41am
Sad But True Metallica
11:37am
Been Caught Stealing Janes Addiction
11:28am
Lover Leaver Greta Van Fleet
11:23am
Snow (hey Oh) Red Hot Chili Peppers
View full playlist
#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Traffic Cams