University of Alaska regents no longer considering merger
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Board of Regents are no longer considering a proposed merger of the University of Alaska Southeast and the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The Juneau Empire reports the board unanimously voted Wednesday to rescind a June resolution directing consideration of the merger. In the same vote, regents passed a resolution that kept restructuring and consolidation options available for the future. Criticism against the merger played a part in a call by the faculty senate for then-President Jim Johnsen to resign. He stepped down in June. Regent Darroll Hargrave strongly opposed the proposal and said there was overwhelming public sentiment against it.