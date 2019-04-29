University of Alaska seeking people affected by data breach

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska is attempting to contact people who may have been affected by a computer data breach.

The Daily News-Miner reported Sunday that hacking between January and February 2018 may have compromised email accounts containing a wide variety of personal information.

The university is trying to reach those whose information may have been stolen and has set up an information hotline.

Investigators determined in March 2018 that email accounts may have been affected by the intrusion that was initially thought to be limited to changing account passwords in the UAOnline Services system.

The university says information varies by individual, but may include names, dates of birth, passport and government-issued identification numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account and student identification numbers, and health and health insurance information.

