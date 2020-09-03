      Weather Alert

University of Alaska student regent’s email draws criticism

Sep 3, 2020 @ 10:33am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some University of Alaska students have called for the resignation of the student regent following a lengthy email with content some considered inappropriate. The Anchorage Daily News reported University of Alaska Board of Regents member Cachet Garrett sent the message to more than 30,000 students Monday. The nearly 4,300-word email includes views on her Board of Regents position and a description of her goals. The email also provides a wide-ranging personal narrative covering her personality traits and background. Garrett’s comments about suicide prevention and self-care drew criticism and at least two students have called for her to step down.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.