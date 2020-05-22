      Weather Alert

University of California to drop SAT, ACT test requirements

May 21, 2020 @ 5:03pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California will drop the SAT and ACT tests as admission requirements through 2024 and eliminate them for California residents after that, a landmark decision by the prestigious university system. The UC’s governing body, the Board of Regents, voted unanimously Thursday to approve a proposal by UC President Janet Napolitano that phases the tests out over five years. Then the UC aims to have developed its own test. The decision by the 290,000-student system could be influential as other colleges nationwide eye similar choices.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand