Updated list in Alaska shows 1,239 missing people since 1960
By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Officials have updated Alaska’s list of missing people and are encouraging residents to look it over. The online registry lists 1,239 missing people in the state from 1960 through Dec. 1.
The list’s manager said Friday that it’s the culmination of nearly three years of gathering and researching cases overseen by police agencies statewide.
Much of the data had to be added from paper records. The list contains people who vanished under suspicious circumstances as well as people missing in plane crashes or boating accidents.