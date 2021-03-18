US-China ties face new test as top officials meet in Alaska
By MATTHEW LEE and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Anchorage for two days of talks with top Chinese diplomats after a trip to Japan and South Korea. Difficult discussions are anticipated over trade, human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China’s western Xinjiang region, as well as about Taiwan, China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic. Joining Blinken is national security adviser Jakes Sullivan. No agreements are expected and the White House is framing it as an initial chance to address intense disagreements. U.S.-China ties have been torn for years, and the administration has yet to signal whether it’s ready or willing to back down on the hard-line stances taken under Donald Trump.