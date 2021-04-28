US Coast Guard decommissions storied cutter in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has decommissioned a ship whose home port was in Alaska after almost 50 years in service. The cutter Douglas Munro was decommissioned in a ceremony in Kodiak on Saturday. The ship was commissioned in 1971 and has served across the world. The Juneau Empire reported that the Douglas Munro had supported rescue operations for countries affected by a devastating 2004 tsunami in the Indo-Pacific region. The ship and its crew also participated in the largest cold-water rescue mission in the Coast Guard’s history.