      Weather Alert

US death toll from coronavirus surges past 100,000 people

May 27, 2020 @ 6:06pm

By CARLA K. JOHNSON, SUSAN HAIGH and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. has surpassed a jarring milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: 100,000 deaths. That number Wednesday is the best estimate and most assuredly an undercount. But it represents the stark reality that more Americans have died from the virus than from the Vietnam and Korean wars combined. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 5.6 million people worldwide and killed over 350,000. The U.S. has the most infections and deaths by far. Early on, President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus and predicted the country wouldn’t reach this death toll.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand