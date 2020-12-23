      Weather Alert

US holiday travel surges despite outbreak

Dec 23, 2020 @ 9:31am

By TAMARA LUSH undefined
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Millions of Americans are traveling ahead of Christmas and New Year’s, despite pleas from public health experts that they stay home to avoid fueling the raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 320,000 nationwide. Many people at airports this week thought long and hard about whether to go anywhere and found a way to rationalize it. Some are elderly and figure they don’t have many Christmases left. Others are trying to keep long-distance romance alive. Some just yearn for the human connection that’s been absent for the past nine months.

 

#Trending
Marilyn Manson + Mariah Caray = Mariah Manson - "All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People"
Guy From Eve 6 Goes Off on Third Eye Blind, Tool, and the Heart in a Blender Song
Family behind OxyContin attests to its role in opioid crisis
Snow blankets Northeast, breaking records in some areas
San Diego County suspends virus enforcement on restaurants