US Interior Secretary Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jun 1, 2022 @ 1:51pm

The Associated Press= U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

The Interior Department says Haaland is isolating in Nevada where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday about clean energy production on public lands.

The agency says Haaland began experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus on Wednesday and tested positive.

She has canceled further travel around the U.S. West and is working remotely.

The Interior Department says Haaland is confident she’ll recover quickly.

Haaland is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

