US judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Sep 28, 2020 @ 9:28am

By MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has joined others around the country in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent service cuts. Critics say the new policies are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh Jr. says six states and District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays” since July. Lawyers for the Postal Service say new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy never ordered a slowdown or overtime cuts. However, they concede that local managers may have interpreted the guidance that way.

