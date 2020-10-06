      Weather Alert

US judge points Ronaldo rape case in Las Vegas toward trial

Oct 6, 2020 @ 11:45am

By KEN RITTER Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s legal fight with a woman accusing the international soccer star of raping her in Las Vegas more than 10 years ago is heading toward a trial before a federal judge. No date was immediately set, but the judge says she will decide herself whether Kathryn Mayorga was mentally fit to enter a 2010 hush-money agreement with Ronaldo’s representatives that paid Mayorga $375,000. Ronaldo’s attorney declined Tuesday to comment. Mayorga’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to messages. The judge says the question of competency is key to deciding whether there is really any confidentiality agreement between the two sides.

