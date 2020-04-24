      Weather Alert

US position on tribal relief funds sets up court battle

Apr 23, 2020 @ 6:15pm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has taken the stance that Alaska Native corporations are eligible for a share of $8 billion in coronavirus relief funding for tribes. The position outlined in court documents Thursday sets the stage for a court battle. More than a dozen tribes have sued the federal government to try to keep the money out of the hands of the corporations. They contend it should go only to tribes that have a government-to-government relationship with the United States. The Treasury Department says a plain reading of the CARES Act makes the corporations eligible. None of the funding for tribes has been distributed.

