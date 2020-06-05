      Weather Alert

US says Alaska man laundered nearly $1B for Iran through UAE

Jun 4, 2020 @ 5:30pm

By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Alaska man accused of laundering $1 billion held in South Korea for Iran funneled nearly all the money through the United Arab Emirates. That’s according to U.S. federal court documents released early Thursday. Kenneth Zong allegedly created fake invoices to help Iran draw cash held by South Korea in lieu of payment for oil shipments. It also renewed questions about financial transparency in the UAE, as the order sought to seize $20 million held by one of the country’s seven emirates. Zong has been imprisoned in South Korea. U.S. court papers listed no lawyer for him.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand