US sends home nearly two dozen Saudi cadets after shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr says the United States is removing nearly two dozen Saudi military students from a training program and sending them back to their home country. This follows an investigation into a deadly shooting last month by a Saudi aviation student at a Florida Navy base. Barr says some of the students had contact with child pornography and possessed “jihadist” or anti-American material. None is accused of having advanced knowledge of the shooting. Barr says the shooter was motivated by “jihadist ideology” and describes the killings as an act of terrorism.