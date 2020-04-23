US states represent patchwork as they mull economic restarts

As governors around the country weigh reopening their economies amid the fight against COVID-19, a patchwork of stay-home orders and other business restrictions exist. Some states are moving faster to reopen, like Georgia, where the governor is allowing nail salons, bowling alleys and other businesses to reopen Friday. Other states such as New Hampshire are considering extensions of stay-home orders. New York and its neighbors are working together on a “tracing army” that will find people infected with the coronavirus and get them into isolation to help get closer to returning to normal. And some states, such as Wyoming and South Dakota, never instituted a stay-home order to begin with.