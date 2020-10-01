      Weather Alert

US traffic deaths fell 2% in 2019; 3rd straight yearly drop

Oct 1, 2020 @ 9:13am

DETROIT (AP) — The government’s road safety agency says U.S. traffic deaths fell for the third straight year in 2019. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the downward trend is continuing into this year with people driving fewer miles due to the pandemic.The agency says traffic deaths fell 2% last year, to 36,096. That’s 739 fewer than the 36,835 deaths reported to the agency in 2019.The decrease came even though vehicle miles traveled increased by nearly 1%, lowering the fatality rate to 1.1 per 100 million miles traveled. That was the lowest since 2014.Estimates by the agency show that traffic deaths in the first half of this year fell 2% from the same period in 2019, to 16,550.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.