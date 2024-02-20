Usher & Justin Timberlake Warred Over Who Would Sign Justin Bieber

Fun fact: Justin Timberlake and Usher duked it out to be the one to sign Justin Bieber to a recording deal. Usher gave that backstory to People saying he and Justin wanted to work with Bieber in the early 2000s.

Usher told People: “When you are at the top of your game, some of the greatest things will be presented to you, and it was, I think, right after (my album) ‘Confessions’ that I was introduced to Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun,” (Justin’s manager.)

Usher continued, “I presented Scooter an offer that I felt like he couldn’t resist. We built a friendship, but this would obviously create a partnership that would span us forever, and it was a bit of a bidding war between me and Justin Timberlake.”

As for any bad feelings, there aren’t any. Usher has even tried to put a collabo together with Timberlake but “we’ve never managed to make it happen.”