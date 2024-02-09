KWHL KWHL Logo

Usher Promises Special Guests For His Halftime Show

February 9, 2024 10:47AM AKST
Source: YouTube

Usher says his Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday will be “a new beginning” for his career, and teased that he’ll be joined some special guests for the performance. During a press conference he guaranteed you’d hear THIS song:  “I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ let’s just start there,”  “It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda’s here and not play ‘Yeah!’”

Those were the only names he dropped, but he’s had many collabos over 30 years in music. “What I did is, I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present and thinking about where we are headed in the future,” he said.

Black Eyed Peas could be a possibility as he joined them for their Halftime show in 2011!

Apple Music had some fun with another teaser trailer involving some friends…

