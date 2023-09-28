KWHL KWHL Logo

Usher Stopped Serenading Gabrielle Union For This Reason

September 28, 2023 7:51AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

That reason…is her husband Dwayne Wade…standing next to her LOL!

Usher sang a couple of lines of “Boyfriend” right in front of Gabrielle when he says, “Let’s stop… let’s not get carried away,”  “You know, this is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy. This man will knock my whole head off and dunk it!”  They laugh and he shares a hug with Wade and gets back to the show!

Wade shared the clip on his Instagram story with the caption “Love and Respect”.

 

MORE HERE

Recently Played

Something In Your MouthNickelback
9:38am
Drift And DiePuddle Of Mudd
9:25am
PsychoAsking Alexandria
9:12am
BlackPearl Jam
9:07am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
8:05am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska lawmaker’s husband was flying meat from hunting camp when crash occurred, authorities say
2

Supporters of effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated rules, report finds
3

Matthew McConaughey Wrote A Children’s Book
4

Broadway Understudy Gets The Call Up Midflight…Then Magic Happens
5

Bears raid a Krispy Kreme doughnut van making deliveries on an Alaska military base