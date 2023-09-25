Usher to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher will headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime from Las Vegas!

According to CBS Sports, Usher Raymond will headline the Super Bowl Apple Music halftime show on February 11, 2024.

Usher, who has had a residency in Las Vegas since 2021, had help with the announcement from Marshawn Lynch, Dion Sanders, and Kim Kardashian.

We don’t know yet what songs Usher will perform or if any other artists will join him. Remember, Usher has previously appeared on the halftime show as a guest in Super Bowl XLV that was headlined by The Black Eyed Peas.

We’re excited to watch a 20 minute Usher concert in the middle of a football game! Yay sports!

Who, in your opinion, was the BEST halftime show?