Vaccine rollout breeds mixed emotions

Mar 8, 2021 @ 9:55am

By CANDICE CHOI Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — As the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines widens in the U.S., varying eligibility rules and unequal access to the coveted doses are sometimes breeding feelings of guilt, envy and judgment. That’s particularly when the seemingly young and healthy are sharing that they got their shots. The second-guessing is being fueled by reports of line-skippers. Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist with the Hastings Center, says envy and moral judgments about who deserves to be prioritized are understandable and could reflect anxieties about being able to get vaccines for ourselves or our loved ones. But she notes reasons for eligibility aren’t always obvious.

 

