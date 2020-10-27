      Weather Alert

Van Halen’s California hometown plans memorial to guitarist

Oct 27, 2020 @ 10:55am

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Eddie Van Halen’s Southern California hometown will memorialize the late guitar legend, but it’s still unclear what form the tribute will take. The Pasadena City Council on Monday directed officials to come up with ideas and report back on how to best remember the rock icon. Van Halen died of cancer Oct. 6 at age 65. The Pasadena Star-News says the city might consider renaming a street or alley near one of Van Halen’s 1970s rehearsal spaces. Other considerations are building a statue, installing a plaque or rechristening a city building.

