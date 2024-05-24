KWHL KWHL Logo

Vanessa Hudgens Talks Pregnancy Pals And Winning This Reality Show

May 24, 2024 8:47AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SPOILER ALERT IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN THE SEASON FINALE THAT AIRED WEDNESDAY OF THIS REALITY SINGING COMPETITION WHERE MYSTERY SINGERS WEAR COSTUMES!!!!

Vanessa Hudgens talks to Entertainment Tonight about her experience with her first pregnancy and sharing that with pals like Ashley Tisdale. And her journey as the Goldfish on season 11 of “The Masked Singer”!

In fact, did you see all the famous faces behind the masks from season 11?

Recently Played

King NothingMetallica
9:45am
Pardon MeIncubus
9:41am
Ava AdoreSmashing Pumpkins
9:37am
Killing In The Name OfRage Against The Machine
9:33am
LowCracker
9:23am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

ABC Announces The “Golden Bachelorette”
2

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend
3

Kevin Costner Speaks Out About “Yellowstone” Ending
4

Man shot and killed after raising a gun at four Anchorage officers, police chief says
5

Cancer claims Iditarod champion Rick Mackey. His father and brother also won famed Alaska race