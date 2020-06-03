      Weather Alert

Vegas officer on life support after attack during protests

Jun 2, 2020 @ 6:04pm

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a police officer is on life support after being shot during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip, and a man who was armed with a rifle was fatally shot by officers protecting a federal courthouse. The shootings in Las Vegas were among violent incidents around the country Monday night where four officers were shot and wounded and others were injured when a car plowed into a line of police. The incidents came amid chaotic scenes in recent days, when peaceful protests over the police killing of George Floyd have been punctuated by reports of violent clashes.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand