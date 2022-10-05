KWHL KWHL Logo

Velma Is a Lesbian in New ‘Scooby-Doo’

October 5, 2022 4:49AM AKDT
There’s a new Scooby-Doo film on the way, and when it drops, Velma will be openly gay.

Over the years, the question amongst fans was always is she or isn’t she, but this time Velma will have a female love interest in the film.

In the Halloween special, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo, Velma has a crush on fashion designer Coco Diablo.

You can check out the special online or on Cartoon Network on October 14.

When did you begin to have your thoughts about Velma? Who is your most memorable celebrity guest on Scooby-Doo?

