Venezuelan opposition head meets Trump in show of US support

Feb 5, 2020 @ 3:04pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has achieved a long-sought goal, a White House meeting with President Donald Trump. Wednesday’s meeting was a high point of a two-week international tour aimed a bolstering support for his campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Trump stepped outside to welcome Guaidó to the White House as soldiers lined the driveway of the South Lawn. The president then escorted Guaidó into the Oval Office for a private meeting. The White House says Guaido’s visit was an “opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the United States to the people of Venezuela.”

