Verdict Reached In Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Accident Trial

March 31, 2023 5:39AM AKDT
Gwyneth Paltrow won her ski crash trial yesterday after eight days of testimony in Utah. She was awarded her “symbolic” $1 in damages.

She said she’s pleased with the outcome and thanked the judge and jury for their thoughtfulness.

Yay, now we can all get back to our lives!

