Vessels, Coast Guard search for man missing in Bering Sea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man is missing from a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea north of St. Matthew Island.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports fishing boats and Coast Guard are searching for a man missing from the Clipper Eric.

The man was reported missing shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of St. Matthew Island.

A C-130 Hercules launched from Kotzebue and joined the Clipper Eric and good Samaritan vessels Frontier Spirit and Frontier Mariner in the search. The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro also searched.

St. Matthew Island is uninhabited. It’s about 370 miles (595 kilometers) southwest of Nome.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

