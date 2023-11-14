KWHL KWHL Logo

Veteran Has Walked For 15 Years Raising Money For Wounded Vets

November 14, 2023 9:32AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

NBC did a profile on Ric Ryan, a United States Vietnam veteran who decided 15 years ago he wanted to do something pretty simple to help fellow vets. He pledged 25 cents for every friendly wave he got on his long daily walks to an organization called Operation Mend. The charity provides free, lifesaving care to America’s wounded veterans. As word got around, local businesses put donation boxes out and prompted others to jump onboard his cause.

He got emotional when Operation Mend told him how much he has donated over the years…over $200,000!  Despite having had two knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries, he’s going to keep going as long as he can walk.

Recently Played

Sweet Child O MineGuns N Roses
4:21pm
Might Love MyselfBeartooth
4:17pm
The Perfect DrugNine Inch Nails
4:11pm
So ColdBreaking Benjamin
4:08pm
Wont Take Me AliveDirty Honey
4:04pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs
2

Is Daylight Saving Time Going Away? No…And Here’s Why
3

Indigenous men imprisoned for 18 years for Alaska murder settle for $5M after vacated conviction
4

A New Song From The Beatles?
5

Ring’s “Alien” Proof Contest Has Hilarious Submissions