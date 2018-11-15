Victim sues Alaska man who received no jail time in assault

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska Native woman has filed a lawsuit against the man convicted of assaulting her but who walked free following sentencing.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Anchorage Superior Court against 34-year-old Justin Schneider seeks unspecified damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and negligence.

The former air traffic controller threatened the woman and choked her until she blacked out. He then masturbated on her face.

Schneider was originally charged with kidnapping but pleaded guilty to a single count of felony assault in a deal with prosecutors.

He was sentenced in September to two years in prison with one year suspended. He was credited for the year he spent in home confinement.

Schneider has not responded to the suit.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com