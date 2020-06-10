Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died
By REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press
New Orleans (AP) — Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and tasing a black man they were arresting shortly before he died in police custody. Video on KSLA shows an April 5 altercation between 44-year-old Tommie Dale McGlothen and four police officers in the northern Louisiana city of Shreveport. McGlothen died April 6 at a local hospital, according to the coroner. The city’s police chief says the four officers have been put on leave pending the results of an investigation. The local district attorney has called for the public’s help in the case, saying the police’s investigation lacked “reports, statements, downloads, and other vital information” necessary for such a review.