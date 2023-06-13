Vin Diesel Announces Date For “Fast X Part 2”

As Fast X is still in theaters, Vin Diesel announced the release date of Fast X Part 2 with a photo of the main antagonist, Jason Momoa. “April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away,” Diesel captioned the photo.

The sequel will likely pick up where Fast X left off revealing whether Dom and his son, Brian survive the massive dam explosion. Hopefully, we’ll also see more on the return of Gal Gadot’s resurrected Gisele Yashar and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Luke Hobbs — who appeared in a post-credits scene, teasing his return to the franchise.