Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass

August 9, 2022 7:15AM AKDT
(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.

