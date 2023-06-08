KWHL KWHL Logo

Viral Dad Shares Hilarious Baby Hacks

June 8, 2023 5:03AM AKDT
A dad on Tik Tok…it’s a family account called @charlie_and_aj, shares some hilarious hacks for getting babies to sleep and not cry. It involves what looks like a questionable hold and not sitting down. Ever. LOL

 

@charlie_and_ajThis hold will always be my go to hold for a crying, sleepy baby 🙌🏻☺♬ original sound – Charlie and A.J.
@charlie_and_ajWhat a journey it was to finally sit down with Charlie. AJ is the exact same way 😂 the technique at the end is 100% effective against all babies 😂😂♬ original sound – Charlie and A.J.

