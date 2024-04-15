KWHL KWHL Logo

Viral “Girl Dad” Goes Viral For His Response To This Common Comment

April 15, 2024 7:19AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Austin von Letkemann is a military intelligence officer and dad to four daughters. He made a video talking about his response to the one comment he always gets when he’s out with his daughters. And that got him on the TODAY to talk about all the attention it got. 

He’s proud to be a girl dad and just didn’t want his daughters to keep hearing people tell him they were sorry he had all daughters, because he doesn’t want them to internalize that and think less of themselves. And he says if he had a fifth child he’d hope it was a girl!

Recently Played

Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
6:45pm
Running In CirclesDead Poet Society
6:41pm
Coming UndoneKorn
6:38pm
BlackPearl Jam
6:32pm
In The EndLinkin Park
6:22pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

The Camp Host Director Henry Darrow McComas Full Interview
2

The Sully's "Rising Fest"
3

O.J. Simpson Dead at 76
4

Peyton Returns to School Accompanied by Alaska's Morning Show and Dozens of Supporters
5

Lawsuit asks judge to disqualify ballot measure that seeks to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system