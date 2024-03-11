KWHL KWHL Logo

Viral Video of Zookeepers Caught In Gorilla Enclosure

March 11, 2024 8:54AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

There’s a video circulating on Tik Tok with over 20 million views within hours of two zookeepers caught in the gorilla enclosure at the Fort Worth zoo. This happened last October, but the security guard who took the video just posted it. Due to zookeeper error, the two entered unaware the gorilla was still in the enclosure.

 

@ben306069 Shocking moment two keepers where left in an enclosure with Elmo a male silverback at the fort worth zoo #shocking #fortworthzoo #silverback #scary #zoo #zookeeper #gorilla #fyp #fortworth #elmothegorilla #exposed #coverup ♬ original sound – Ben306069

Fortunately nobody was hurt and in fact, the gorilla got the bucket she dropped and took it over placing it near the door as if to say “You forgot this”. 

Recently Played

Need A FavorJelly Roll
7:53pm
Ill Stick AroundFoo Fighters
7:43pm
I Was AliveBeartooth
7:40pm
Live And Let DieGuns N Roses
7:37pm
CrawlingLinkin Park
7:33pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Josey Scott's Saliva Live at Koots March 30th!
2

Shooting stuns indigenous whaling village on Alaska’s desolate North Slope
3

Alaska’s Iditarod dogs get neon visibility harnesses after 5 were fatally hit while training
4

Taylor Swift’s Dad Being Investigated Over Assault Claims By Photographer
5

Camila Cabello Spills The Tea On Drake And…Shawn Mendes