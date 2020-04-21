Virus cluster at LA shelter as governor calls for more tests

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials have reported a cluster of coronavirus cases at a second California homeless shelter as Gov. Gavin Newsom called for more testing. Los Angeles health officials said Tuesday 43 people tested positive after 200 tests were administered at Union Rescue Mission. Only 16 of those showed symptoms. The mission has quarantined everyone at the site and has stopped taking in new people. In San Francisco, more than 100 people at the city’s largest homeless shelter have tested positive. Newsom said the state’s testing of the homeless has been inadequate and vowed to do more.