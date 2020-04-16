      Weather Alert

Virus concerns lead Holland, Princess to nix Alaska cruises

Apr 15, 2020 @ 5:09pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Holland America and Princess Cruises have canceled most cruise ships visits to Alaska this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. This means nearly half of the state’s projected 1.4 million cruise ship passengers won’t be visiting. Sarah Leonard with the Alaska Travel Industry Association says visitors last year created more than $4.5 billion in economic activity in the state and supported more than 52,000 jobs. She says the cruise ship lines’ announcement makes state and federal assistance for Alaska tourism businesses all the more imperative. The state estimates each cruise ship passengers spends $624 in Alaska.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!