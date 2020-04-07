Virus deaths slow in places, British PM’s condition worsens

NEW YORK (AP) — The steep rise in coronavirus deaths appears to be leveling off in New York, echoing a trend underway in Italy and Spain. But the crisis is going in the opposite direction in Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care. Johnson’s office says the 55-year-old prime minister is conscious and does not need to be put on a ventilator for now. He is the world’s first known head of government to fall ill with the virus. President Donald Trump says he’s asked companies to contact officials in London about therapeutics that could help Johnson.