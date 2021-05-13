      Weather Alert

Virus outbreak reaches highest risk level in Ketchikan

May 13, 2021 @ 12:18pm

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) –
Restaurants, bars and gyms in Ketchikan have been asked to close as officials attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 after the city’s pandemic risk level was raised to its highest level. Officials reported 15 new cases in the community on Tuesday and 13 on Wednesday, with one person in the COVID-19 unit at a hospital. The test positivity rate was at an all-time high, prompting local officials to shutter some public facilities, halt in-person learning at two schools, discourage gatherings of more than 20 people and recommend some businesses close.

