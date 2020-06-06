Virus response helped improve services for Alaska homeless
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KSKA-FM) — Advocates in Anchorage say the coronavirus pandemic has helped streamline the way services are provided to people experiencing homelessness. Alaska Public Media reported that emergency mass shelters established at two Anchorage arenas provided a central point for assistance. The city-owned Ben Boeke Ice Arena and Sullivan Arena next door opened as shelters for for homeless residents March 22. Workers in about a dozen tents in the parking lot outside the arenas helped direct people in need to service providers offering assistance with housing, jobs and obtaining identification without the clients having to move around the city carrying their possessions.