Volunteers restoring Alaska boat that became local landmark
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Members of an Alaska community are working to restore an abandoned boat that has become an iconic local landmark. KTUU-TV reports that the boat known as The Nomad is getting a makeover from residents of Knik in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. The abandoned boat was once owned by mushing legend and Iditarod founder Joe Redington Sr. It’s been decaying at the Knik Arm waterway since 1967. The goal is to complete the repairs and painting by the end of the summer. The plan is not to make the ship look new but to keep it around a bit longer and make it safer for visitors.