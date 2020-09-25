      Weather Alert

Voters struggling with witness rules in early voting

Sep 25, 2020 @ 9:30am

By GARY D. ROBERTSON and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing millions of American voters worried about their health to scramble to vote by mail for the first time. But a requirement in a handful of states, including presidential battleground North Carolina and Wisconsin, that a witness or notary public sign a ballot envelope is tripping up some voters early. That’s worrying voting rights advocates weeks before an unprecedented election. The requirement contrasts with the five all-mail voting states in the West where there’s no such witness mandate. The requirement has been the focus of litigation in Wisconsin, North Carolina and other states this year.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.