Warmer-than-normal water mass emerges in Gulf of Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Scientists say another mass of warmer than normal water is slowly re-emerging in the Gulf of Alaska.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports the new “blob” could affect weather and fisheries in southeast Alaska, but scientists say it doesn’t appear as strong as the one first noted in 2013.

Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond coined the term “blob” to refer to water mass in the Pacific Northwest.

Bond says the water near the surface is warmer than normal because winds failed to draw heat out of the ocean and mix in colder water.

Rick Thoman, a climatologist with the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, says the blob-like conditions could lead to milder weather, less freezing and more rain, in southeast Alaska

Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trial underway for North Pole father charged in son’s death Anchorage students return to class after earthquake break Fairbanks police say officer stole money from lost wallet Dunleavy among new leaders to meet with Trump Thursday Ketchikan city officials mull cruise passenger fee ruling Anchorage museum to archive social media memes on quake
Comments