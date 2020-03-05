Warren ends presidential campaign, centering race on 2 men
WASHINGTON (AP) – Elizabeth Warren has ended her once-promising presidential campaign after failing to finish higher than third place in any of the 18 states that have weighed in on the Democratic contest. The Massachusetts senator said Thursday that she was proud of her bid, but she was also candid in expressing disappointment that a formerly diverse field is now down to two men. With her voice cracking, she said, “All those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years.” She added: “That’s going to be hard.” The 2020 Democratic race has now essentially narrowed to Joe Biden versus Bernie Sanders.