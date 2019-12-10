Wasilla man dies in crash of 2 pickups southwest of the city
WASILLA, Alaska (AP) –
A 66-year-old Wasilla man died in a crash of two pickups southwest of the city. Alaska State Troopers say William Arndt died Monday night of injuries suffered in a crash on Knik-Goose Bay Road. Troopers say 69-year-old Susan Kaltenbacher of Wasilla shortly before 7 p.m. was driving a three-quarter-ton pickup north on the road.
Troopers say she lost control, crossed into the southbound lane and struck a pickup driven by Arndt. Emergency responders transported Arndt to Mat-Su Regional Hospital.
Hospital staff pronounced Arndt dead shortly before 8:30 p.m. Kaltenbacher also was transported to the hospital.